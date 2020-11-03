AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library’s Learning with STEAM visited the DeKalb Outdoor Theater recently. Emma and Zach traveled to visit Kent Johnson. While there, they learned how the theater began and what it means to have a place dedicated to performing arts in DeKalb County. View the program at youtube.com/watch?v=RTACBhyz3To
This week Reader’s Delight Book Club will be discussing “The Martian” by Andy Weir. The group will meet in the library park tonight, Tuesday, at 6:30 p.m.
Museum passes are available to check out from the library with a library card. Passes to area and state museums including the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum and Science Central are available.
Zach visited the DeKalb County Courthouse to learn how voting early in DeKalb County works. The video can be viewed on the library’s Facebook and YouTube channels, youtube.com/watch?v=0QT7rAl2tGc
Confidential Shredding Services will be back at the library on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9-11 a.m. in the library parking lot. This service is at no cost, and all documents are shredded privately and securely.
This Week’s Events
• All Around the Public Square, daily, Auburn, packets available at Main Library;
• Loose Parts Play, available during the library’s hours of operation;
• Readers Delight, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., library park;
• Outdoor Storytime, Wednesday, 10 a.m., library park;
• Virtual Babies & Books, Wednesday, 10 a.m., library Facebook page;
• Online Creative Writing Group, Wednesday, 6 p.m., Zoom; and
• Learning with STEAM: Tri Kappa, Wednesday, 4 p.m., Library Facebook page.
