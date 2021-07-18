Ten years ago, West Noble schools Superintendent Galen Mast said, he could anticipate 30 to 40 applicants for an elementary teaching position.
“Today we may have two to three applicants,” Mast said.
Mast said there has been a teacher shortage for a few years.
“And it doesn’t seem to be getting any better,” he added.
“The cupboard is bare when it comes to hiring right now.“
DeKalb Central Director of Human Resources Wendy Pettis echoed similar sentiments on the reduced number of job applicants.
“While I still consider DeKalb to be an employer that attracts the best applicants, this hiring season, I have noticed that we just haven’t received as many applicants for our open positions. That statement is true for both our certified staff (teachers, guidance, admin, etc.) as well as our classified staff. Certainly, there are positions that are a little easier to fill, such as an elementary teaching position, versus filling a high school science or special education teaching position,” Pettis said.
“I believe that our directors and administrators are doing a fantastic job utilizing and working through our recruitment and selection process and hiring quality candidates for their open positions. That being said, we still have a handful of opportunities available for the upcoming school year. We’ve been using social media platforms, the Indiana Department of Education job bank, our district website, and email communications to get the word out.”
Earlier this summer, DeKalb Central was able to quickly fill an opening for a principal at Country Meadow Elementary School after applications already had been screened and initial interviews had taken place for a principal at McKenney-Harrison Elementary School, narrowing the field to two highly qualified applicants.
Fremont Superintendent Bill Stitt said his district is not experiencing a teacher shortage.
“At this point we are just looking for a speech pathologist. All other openings have been filled. We are not experiencing a teacher shortage this year. We went last year without a full-time science teacher,” Stitt said.
Garrett-Keyser-Butler Superintendent Tonya Weaver said her district typically does not have many staff changes, “ … and for the small number we do have, this year we had exceptional candidates,” Weaver added.
“One area that is traditionally difficult to fill locally and across the state is in the area of special education. I believe there are over 250 special education openings in the state. It is a very difficult position to fill.”
Weaver said leading up to the opening of school for the 2021-22 school year, her district does not have any positions yet to fill.
Weaver said Garrett schools traditionally host many pre-service teachers from local universities during their practicums and student teaching.
“This has assisted us in finding those with just the right fit for our district,” she added.
While Mast noted the reduced number of candidates for teaching positions, he said West Noble has been fortunate to fill vacant positions as they have arisen throughout the summer.
“We have been fortunate to fill our positions with fantastic people,” he added.
Hamilton Community schools also have their staffing needs met for this year, said Superintendent Anthony Cassel.
“We have been able to hire a new science, math, art, two kindergarten, a school counselor/support, and multiple instructional assistants. We have also filled two vacant positions in the cafeteria,” Cassel said.
Noting the importance of attracting and retaining high quality teachers at Fremont, Stitt said “We have a wonderful staff that welcomes new employees, our facilities are well cared for and we have updated technology. We have improved our pay scale and benefits in the last few years. We have been able to attract both new and experienced teachers, which helps.”
Pettis concurred.
“DeKalb Central takes great effort to ensure that our compensation and benefits are attractive to candidates and highly competitive with some of the larger districts that are located close to DeKalb County. We have always been and continue to be a leader in our region for certified salaries. Recently, our school board generously approved raises for our classified staff, with our paraprofessionals, food service, and custodial staff seeing a significant increase in starting pay,” Pettis said.
“We value each and every employee and understand that it truly takes all positions working together to make this district successful. I believe that every person employed with our district has the goal of ensuring student success and therefore works in a way to contribute to that common ambition. It is my hope that our employees not only feel valued by their compensation and benefits packages, but also by the way they are treated on a daily basis by their administration, colleagues, and students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.