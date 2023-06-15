Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.