Today
10-11 a.m. — Thursdays Together, Eckhart Public Library park, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
10-11 a.m. — Tai Chi, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate Bridge, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
2 p.m. — Alzheimer’s Support Group, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4:30-6:45 p.m. — Knifty Knitters, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Friday, June 16
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — E-fingerprinting services, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
10-10:30 a.m. — Babies & Books, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
3-5 p.m. — LEGO Club Goes to the Movies, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4:30-6:30 p.m. — Teen Dungeons & Dragons, teen library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday, June 17
10-11 a.m. — Guided Acres hike, Heinzerling Family Five Points Nature Preserve, located near 6800 C.R. 7A, Garrett.
5-10 p.m. — Hog Roast Hoedown, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Monday, June 19
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Building Connections Grief Support Group, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Wednesday, June 21
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Foot care with Ken, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m. — Bingo, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Thursday, June 22
9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — Foot care with Ken, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10-11 a.m. — Tai Chi, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate Bridge, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Education series, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, June 23
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — Foot care with Ken, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Sunday, June 25
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Community Orchestra, James Cultural Plaza, Auburn.
Monday, June 26
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6-8:45 p.m. — Vacation Bible school, Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., “Keepers of the Kingdom — Standing Strong in Today’s Battle for Truth,” for children age 4 through those who have just completed fifth grade. To preregister, call the church office at 925-3480 or Kathy Mettert at 908-0630.
Tuesday, June 27
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
6-8:45 p.m. — Vacation Bible school, Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., “Keepers of the Kingdom — Standing Strong in Today’s Battle for Truth,” for children age 4 through those who have just completed fifth grade. To preregister, call the church office at 925-3480 or Kathy Mettert at 908-0630.
Wednesday, June 28
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
5-7 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler.
6-8:45 p.m. — Vacation Bible school, Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., “Keepers of the Kingdom — Standing Strong in Today’s Battle for Truth,” for children age 4 through those who have just completed fifth grade. To preregister, call the church office at 925-3480 or Kathy Mettert at 908-0630.
Thursday, June 29
10-11 a.m. — Tai Chi, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate Bridge, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6-8:45 p.m. — Vacation Bible school, Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., “Keepers of the Kingdom — Standing Strong in Today’s Battle for Truth,” for children age 4 through those who have just completed fifth grade. To preregister, call the church office at 925-3480 or Kathy Mettert at 908-0630.
Friday, June 30
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Wednesday, July 26
5-7 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler.
Friday, Aug. 4
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Community Orchestra, Auburn Atrium.
Sunday, Aug. 6
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Community Orchestra and Auburn Community Band, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Auburn.
Sunday, Aug. 27
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Community Orchestra, James Cultural Plaza, Auburn.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
5-7 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler.
