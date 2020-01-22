Leta Hullinger has filed to seek the Republican nomination for recorder of DeKalb County.
The position is currently held by two-term recorder Katie Firestone, who cannot run for reelection due to term limits.
Hullinger was born and raised in DeKalb County, graduating from DeKalb High School in 1978. She is married to Dean Hullinger, and they reside on the north side of Garrett.
Hullinger has worked as a legal assistant to local attorney Jim McCanna from April 1996 to September 2010, and she continues to work as McCanna’s legal assistant, managing the Auburn office of Burt, Blee, Dixon, Sutton & Bloom. She is also on the board of directors of Alliance Industries in Garrett, and she is a member of the DeKalb County Extension Homemakers.
“I am running for county recorder because I know the importance of the recorder’s office and would like to use my experience to give back to our community. I really enjoy working with the public.” Hullinger said.
“I feel that I am uniquely qualified to handle the duties and responsibilities of the recorder’s office, as I have over 24 years of experience, with 15 of those years working for the county attorney. I have experience in the preparation of real estate documents, as well as other recordable documents, working with title companies, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents. I understand how documents are handled through other county offices before ultimately reaching the recorder’s office for recording.”
“As an abstracter of real estate titles and a title insurance agent, doing business in DeKalb and surrounding counties, I have had the opportunity to work with many lawyers and their assistants in the practice of real estate law, document preparation and the recordation of those documents,” Danny McAfee of Auburn Abstract Co. said in a news release from Hullinger’s campaign. “I have worked with Leta Hullinger in many real estate transactions for almost 25 years. I have found Leta to be diligent and possessive of a very good work ethic. She always seems willing to make an extra effort to accommodate the needs of clients. I have known her to be steadfast in her honesty and integrity and to always maintain the confidentiality required in real estate transactions. I make this unqualified recommendation of Leta Hullinger for DeKalb County recorder without reservation.”
