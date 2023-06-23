AUBURN — The City of Auburn is taking steps for its next round of infrastructure extension and sewer separation.
Tuesday, the Board of Works gave City Engineer Daryl McConnell to proceed with a bid with Engineering Resources for $58,500 to perform final design and permitting for phase two of Auburn’s sewer separation and water improvements project.
The work would be along 6th Street from Main to Cedar, connecting with phase one that was completed along North Cedar Street earlier this year.
USI Consultants will work with the city to perform a $27,500 engineering assessment to look into extending Grandstaff Drive north to connect with C.R. 36-A.
The study will create cost estimates while looking at existing utilities, storm drainage and the city’s well field. McConnell said the plan is for Grandstaff to make a slight right turn in order to connect with C.R. 36-A.
Mayor Mike Ley said the city is in discussion for right-of-way acquisition. “There’s information that this study will reveal as to whether we need additional land for stormwater detention/retention and what that need is for right-of-way,” he added.
Board members Herb Horrom and Danny McAfee approved a memorandum of understanding between the city and Parkview.
“Basically, it’s just a capitulation of all conversations the city’s had with Parkview in terms of development of their parcel of 77 acres west of 69,” Ley explained. “We’re just capturing so we’re all thinking the same thing, recognizing the same things in terms of things that might happen out there and things we hope to accomplish out there in the next several years.
“We’re just getting that documented,” the mayor continued.
“There’s nothing in here that’s committing the city to anything,” McAfee said. “It looked to me like the matters that relate to the city’s activities connected to that development are all things the city would be doing anyway.”
“This also goes hand-in-hand with the annexations that we’re preparing to file for 220 acres over four parcels,” Ley said.
Police Chief Cory Heffelfinger received permission for street closure requests:
• Sept. 19-Oct. 3 for the DeKalb County Fair Association for setting and tearing down of the industrial tent.
• Sept. 23-Oct. 1 for setting and tearing down of the rides, vendors and fair midway.
• The 200 block of Ensley Ave. from 5-10 p.m. today for an open house by the Fuel Social Club.
Water Superintendent Randy Harvey announced the city has received a $35,000 funding to the Indiana Finance Authority with assistance from Abonmarche to conduct phase one and phase two of lead service inventory study.
“That’s going to get us a really good start and ensure we meet our deadline of October 2024,” Harvey told the board.
“Lots of digging through records, plans and as-builts in the engineering department, just weeding out and sorting the era when lead services were put in and where they were not, and trying to identify the area where our lead services are concentrated in our system,” Harvey said of the process ahead.
“Once we’ve established where those services are at and we’ve got our service inventory nearly complete, another piece that Abonmarche is assisting us with is creating a lead service plan replacement.
“It’s suspected that there is more funding to come, that’s going to be made available to utilities to aid in the replacement of those services, but in order for the government to determine how much funding to make available, they need to know how many services they have nationwide that need to be replaced,” Harvey said.
“When the time comes to really jump into replacing these, we’re going to be hopefully ready to apply and grab some more of that funding to help us with that.”
With Independence Day falling on a Tuesday, the next Board of Works meeting will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 5.
