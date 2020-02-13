AUBURN — A historic airplane donated by the Hoosier Air Museum is scheduled to go on display this year at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia.
The Auburn-based museum loaded the WR-3 airplane onto a truck last week for shipment to Virginia. The Hoosier Air Museum closed last fall, donating most of its aircraft and exhibits to Kruse Plaza of Auburn.
The WR-3 is one of five experimental airplanes designed and built by the late Neal Loving, an African-American aviation pioneer. It came to the Hoosier Air Museum, on the south side of the DeKalb County Airport, in 2004 as a donation from an air museum in Huntington that was closing.
The Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, near Washington Dulles International Airport, opened in 2003 as a companion facility to the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Its two large hangars display thousands of aviation and space artifacts, many too large for display in the building on the Mall, including a Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird, a Concorde, the Enola Gay bomber and the Space Shuttle Discovery.
Loving designed and built the WR-3 as “roadable,” folding-wing, two-seat sport airplane. To make the WR-3 easier to tow from home to the airport, he designed the wings to fold and fixed the landing gear in extended position.
Loving flew the WR-3 more than 690 hours from 1968 to 1991, according to the Smithsonian’s curator.
Loving had a distinguished career in aviation, the Smithsonian said. The son of the first black optometrist in Michigan, he studied aeronautics at Cass Technical High School in Detroit. He built a flightless ground trainer that earned a Mechanix Illustrated project-of-the-month award, and the Detroit Department of Recreation hired him in 1936 to teach the skills needed to build model airplanes.
Loving lost both legs in a glider crash in 1944. He earned an aeronautical engineering degree and worked for the U. S. Air Force at Wright Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, until he retired in 1982.
