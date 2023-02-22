HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Schools board approved two athletic coaching appointments during its regular meeting Monday.
The board approved Bryan Iddings as varsity golf coach and Richard Bellis as varsity baseball assistant.
The board also accepted a $500 donation from Andy Jagoda of Wible Realty for the school’s FFA program.
The board approved revisions to the classified employee handbook. The revisions included adding information regarding how employees can make up their time in the event of a two-hour delay or e-learning day, Superintendent Tony Cassel explained.
Language also was added about dental and vision benefits offered by the school district. Classified employees already are eligible for and taking advantage of the benefits, but they were not spelled out in the handbook, Cassel said.
The board recognized third-grader Greysen Betten and second-graders Maybel Schiek and Annika DePriest as students of the month.
