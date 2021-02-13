DeKalb County Farm Bureau will host a free, virtual community screening of the film “SILO” on Saturday, Feb. 27, beginning at 6 p.m.
Inspired by true events, “SILO” follows a harrowing day in an American farm town and showcases the dangers of grain entrapment. Disaster strikes when teenager Cody Rose is entrapped in a 50-foot-tall grain bin. When the corn turns to quicksand, family, neighbors and first responders must put aside their differences to rescue Cody from drowning in the crop that has sustained their community for generations.
People who wish to view the film must register online at www.dekalbcounty.eventbrite.com. Only 500 viewing “spots” are available. Tickets will be awarded on a first come, first served basis, and registration will be open until the film begins. The Eventbrite ticket does not include a link to the film. That information will be shared directly by email.
On Feb. 26, those who have registered and secured a viewing spot will receive a reminder email with the community screening web page. On the day of the screening, 15 minutes before the film’s start time, those registered will receive an email with the password required to watch the movie. The screening link will expire at 7:15 p.m.
Because there is a limit to the number of people who are able to access the link, those securing a viewing spot should not share it with anyone, as it may lead to other community members being unable to watch the film, organizers said.
The SILO Community Screening Campaign works with agricultural companies, nonprofits and local community organizers to host screenings all around North America.
“SILO” is produced by Samuel Goldberg and Ilan Ulmer and is directed by Marshall Burnette. The script was written by Jason Williamson and stars Jim Parrack, Jeremy Holm, Jill Paice, Jack DiFalco, Chris Ellis and Danny Ramirez.
“‘SILO’ lays bare the many, very real stresses of life on the farm, especially the physical dangers. It places equal emphasis on how rural communities come together when a neighbor is in need ...” said John Hawkins, managing director of the American Farm Bureau Federation.
Anyone with questions about the virtual screening of “SILO” should contact Sarah Delbecq at sarah@brechbillfarms.com or Jim Miller at miller4094@yahoo.com.
In recognizing the importance of grain bin safety, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has proclaimed the week of Feb. 21-27 Grain Bin Safety Awareness Week.
The full text of the proclamation:
Whereas, agriculture in the State of Indiana is a leading economic driver, contributing billions to Indiana’s economy; and
Whereas, the overall safety of farm and agricultural workers is of the utmost importance to the government of this state; and
Whereas slips and falls from ladders, entanglements from augers and PTOs and injuries from handling and transporting grain are all hazards involved with the agriculture industry; and
Whereas, due to increased training and public awareness, deaths and injuries from farm equipment and grain bin entrapments have declined; and
Whereas, Grain Bin Safety Week promotes grain bin safety on farms and commercial grain handling facilities; and
Whereas, Grain Bin Safety Week is a collaborative effort by industry leaders including Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Indiana State Department of Agriculture, Agribusiness Council of Indiana, Indiana Corn Marketing Council, Indiana Farm Bureau, Indiana Farmers Union, Indiana Soybean Alliance, Purdue University Agricultural Safety and Health Program, commercial grain handling facilities and agricultural professionals;
Now, therefore, I, Eric J. Holcomb, Governor of the State of Indiana, do hereby proclaim the week of February 21-27, 2021, as Grain Bin Safety Awareness Week in the State of Indiana, and invite all citizens to duly note this occasion.
The screening of “SILO” is sponsored by Andersons, Bunge, Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Indiana Farm Bureau, Beacon Credit Union, Garrett State Bank, Kenn Feld Group and MacAllister Machinery.
