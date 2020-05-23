Most Memorial Day services across northeast Indiana have been canceled or postponed due the coronavirus outbreak, although a few still are on schedule.
A summary of local services and postponements:
Auburn
American Legion Post 97 has canceled its traditional Memorial Day service on the courthouse square in downtown Auburn.
Post Commander Mike Harper announced the cancellation.
“We ask everyone to find their own way this year to remember the great men and women that have given the ultimate sacrifice while serving our great nation,” he said.
Butler
A Memorial Day service in Butler Cemetery has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
American Legion Post 202 will hold a private service on Memorial Day in Butler Cemetery, but no public gathering will take place.
Garrett
American Legion Post 178 of Garrett has postponed its annual Memorial Day service until the fall due to COVID-19 guidelines, according to Commander Larry Funk.
On Monday, the American Legion color guard will offer memorial ceremonies at seven local cemeteries, beginning at 7 a.m. at Christian Union Cemetery on C.R. 7, north of S.R. 8.
The color guard will conduct a brief service at 10 a.m. in the park next to City Hall in downtown Garrett, followed by a service at Altona Town Hall at 10:15 a.m.
Hamilton
A Memorial Day service will be conducted at 9 a.m. in Eddy Cemetery, Hamilton. Participants may stay in their vehicles. Eddy Cemetery is at 7254 C.R. 4A just east of Hamilton.
St. Joe
Annual Memorial Day services will take place at noon Sunday, May 24 in Alton Cemetery, S.R. 101 east of St. Joe.
The featured speaker will be 92-year-old World War II veteran Lavon Hart.
The service will include reading the names of all veterans buried in the cemetery.
In case of inclement weather, the program will take place at Coburn Corners Church of Christ.
A Memorial Day service in St. Joe’s Riverside Cemetery has been canceled.
Albion
One of the largest Memorial Day services in the area won’t be happening due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to organizers.
Each year, a parade begins at the county courthouse and ends at Rose Hill Cemetery. Once at the cemetery, a ceremony is held honoring those veterans buried in the cemetery.
The event routinely sees hundreds of people attend, honoring the county’s rich heritage of service to country. Except this year.
“We’re just not going to take the chance,” American Legion Post 246 Commander Stan Strater said. “Right now, we just won’t take the risk.”
Angola
The annual Memorial Day celebration scheduled for May 25 at 9 a.m. on the Public Square in Angola will go on as scheduled.
“We ask that people practice social distancing and wear masks,” said Mayor Richard Hickman. “The Circle is a big area, and everyone should be able to spread around and have plenty of room.”
Kendallville
The Kendallville Post 86 will not be holding a Memorial Day service this year.
“We will have to honor our veterans in our hearts and in our homes,” a message from the post said.
