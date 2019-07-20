AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library is celebrating the number of community members who have participated in its Read. Do. Explore: A Universe of Stories summer program. The library staff reported over 3,000 prize entries, which is more than double what was received the previous summer.
Some of the library’s children’s and teen programming is beginning to wind down until school starts again. This includes the summer family storytime series, which will have its last two summer dates on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., and Friday at 10:15 a.m. Both will take place at the Auburn Plaza location. Brochures for new storytimes will be out in the next few weeks, announcing new dates and times.
The library is highlighting one of its newest items, “Science is Magic: Amaze Your Friends with Spectacular Science Experiments” by Steve Mould. The book offers step-by-step instructions for experiments that are sure to impress. Find this book at the Auburn Plaza Location in the children’s nonfiction area.
Here’s what else is happening around the library campus next week:
● Teen Writing Club: Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to participate in a writing club at the Teen Library Monday from 5-6 p.m. The Teen Writing Club is a program designed to provide a space for young writers to come and share their work. The group participates in a variety of writing exercises each meeting, which gives teens the opportunity to explore different forms of writing. Teens are also able to network, socialize and collaborate with other teens interested in writing.
● Cinemaniacs — A Teen Movie Club: The group will be discussing “The Goonies” Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Teen Library.
● Summer family storytime: A storytime session for the whole family will take place Wednesday from 6:30-7 p.m. and Friday from 10:15-10:45 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
● Kids in the Kitchen is a chance for kids to experience food first hand, from dicing to dining. The group will meet Thursday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library.
