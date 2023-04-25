(EDITOR’S NOTE: Questionnaires were emailed to the addresses provided to the DeKalb County Clerk to all election candidates in opposed races. Responses have not been received from candidates Thomas Peet or Stuart Wilson.)
Donald J. Winsley, Republican
Auburn District 5 Council
1. Why should voters select you to serve as a member of the City Council?
I have never thought of running for any political office. Truth be known, I have always been leery of those who aspire to run for a political office. I have always wanted to vote for someone who had been asked to run by those who knew them and believed they had what it took to do the job and do it well. That is how I became a candidate for representing District 5. I was asked if I would consider running to represent District 5 in the City Council.
2. Please identify some qualities you possess that would make you a successful council member.
I believe in doing the right thing simply because it’s the right thing to do. I believe in being open about what is being considered or why it’s not being considered. I believe that everyone has a right to have their voice heard when it comes to their city.
I will not vote for something that benefits me at the expense of someone else. I will always keep the issues that are important to my district important to me and make those issues represented in the council. Issues like how their taxes are spent and why.
I have learned in my professional life that sometimes people just want someone to listen to them. I want to let them know their issues are important and that they are more than to me than just a vote.
3. What are some goals and projects you want to accomplish?
To start with, one goal I have is to meet with as many residents of District 5 as I can and find out the issues they have. What are projects they would like to see happen? I am working on that goal right now as I am knocking on doors attempting to contact those in District 5 to listen to what their issues are right now. What is it that they want their representative to know?
4. As you are aware, there have been some personnel changes in several city departments, including the complete turnover in the building, planning and development department as well as leadership changes in others. As a candidate, how do you respond to questions and/or criticisms with regard to the turnover within departments? How do you address issues moving forward?
First would be to find out what the underlying issues are that led to these changes. I believe that whatever the issues are, the ones that affect the city and its residents, are the ones that should be dealt with first. However, not being a part of, or privy to, those issues, it would be wrong for me to speculate what needs or needed to be done.
Rest assured that if elected, I will search out and do what I can to make sure that what is best for the city and residents of Auburn gets done, and done in the open, not behind closed doors.
5. Please provide some biographical information, including family, organizations and volunteer roles.
I will be 66 this month. I have been married 27 years to Liz (Blevins) Winsley. We have two children and nine grandchildren. I am a U.S. Army veteran and served from 1975 to 1978 in a Pershing nuclear missile unit in missile operations having a cosmic top secret atomical clearance, and for two years on a DOD contract through the Applied Physics Laboratory/John Hopkins University as a data collection tech collecting all maintenance and countdown data related to the missile while on Combat Alert Status in the Federal Republic of Germany 1978-1980.
I attended Lake Superior State College from 1980-1985. I have a BA in Management and Organizational Development from Spring Arbor University.
I currently work for the Michigan Department of Corrections in Coldwater, Michigan. I have worked in the field of corrections for over 35 years. I currently teach violence prevention programs and domestic violence prevention programs. I am a member of the Auburn Alliance Church Christian and Missionary Alliance where I am a church elder. I umpire for the Auburn Little League, running the machine pitch level. I am an outdoorsman. I fish, hunt, hike with my wife, camp with my family and play golf.
I have been on many adventures in my life. While in the Army and on contract with the DOD, I traveled Europe every chance I had. I worked for a juvenile program called VisionQuest. Part of the program was a mule-drawn, canvas-covered, live-in-a-teepee trip from the Arizona/Mexican border to Bozeman, Montana and back again.
In June of 1978, I ran with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain during the festival of the Running of the Bulls. Every November, my beard and hair get longer and fuller and I can be seen putting smiles on the faces of children and parents as I become Santa. I have made my share of mistakes and I have had my share of triumphs all of which give me a unique set of tools to deal with whatever comes my way. Let me be your voice in the City of Auburn’s Council.
