FORT WAYNE — Parkview Health said Monday it is developing Parkview Inverness, a health campus that will offer access to a wide range of care, in southwest Fort Wayne to meet a growing demand for services.
Plans include two new facilities — a medical office building and an outpatient center.
Existing Parkview services at the location include imaging, lab, cardiology, podiatry and other specialties. Following construction of the new facilities, Parkview Inverness also will include a walk-in clinic, adult and pediatric primary care, pharmacy, infusion, therapy, expanded outpatient surgery options and additional specialty services.
“As more people choose Parkview, we’re committed to making high-quality care more accessible to southwest Fort Wayne and the surrounding area,” said John Bowen, chief operating officer of Parkview Regional Medical Center & Affiliates. “By bringing together several care options and specialty services in one unique location at Parkview Inverness, we will make accessing Parkview providers even more convenient for our community. Once completed, this campus will also allow Parkview to introduce new care models that will further innovate how we deliver care.”
The new medical office building, at the southwest corner of Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard, is currently under construction. The building will be one story and cover approximately 19,000 square feet of space. It initially will house a primary care office and walk-in clinic, expected to open this summer.
The new outpatient center will be three stories with a basement, totaling approximately 112,000 square feet, and plans include an optional 18,000-square-foot expansion. Construction of the outpatient center, to be located at the southeast corner of Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard, is expected to begin in March and is slated to be complete in 2021.
