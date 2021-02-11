AUBURN — Police arrested an Auburn man Wednesday for two alleged sexual offenses.
Clint Daniel Hess, 30, of the 1100 block of Alyson Avenue, is charged with child molestation, a Leve1 1 felony, and sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony.
A news release said that in October 2020, detectives with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post were contacted by the Indiana Department of Child Services, Auburn office, and the Auburn Police Department to investigate a complaint of sexual misconduct with a minor. The information alleged that Hess had been engaging in sex acts with a 14-year-old girl.
A five-month long investigation concluded last week and turned over to the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office for review and determination of charges. Early Wednesday morning DeKalb Superior Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Hess on the two felony charges.
State police troopers from the Fort Wayne Post then arrested Hess at his Auburn residence without incident, a news release said. He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail in Auburn, booked into custody at 11:38 a.m. and held for $50,000 bond. He was to remain at the jail until a court appearance.
State police detectives were assisted in the investigation by Auburn office of the Department of Child Services, the Auburn Police Department, the Dr. Bill Lewis Center, a child advocacy center in Fort Wayne, and the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.