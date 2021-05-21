AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported four new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The county has reported 117 cases in the first 21 days of May, an average of 5.6 per day. New cases have been in single digits each day since a report of 12 cases on May 7.
Friday’s new patients include three between ages 31-40 and one between ages 81-90. The latter is the first case diagnosed in the 81-90 age bracket since April 23.
The new patients bring the total to 4,366 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
