Officers arrest 10
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 10 people from April 14-19, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Gregory Cupka, 53, of the 500 block of Peterson Street, Auburn, was arrested April 13 at 10:20 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; domestic battery, a Level 5 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony; criminal confinement, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Andrew Kissinger, 43, of the 200 block of Kingswood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested April 14 at 1:27 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Troy Brockhaus, 21, of the 300 block of North Creek Bank Road, Angola, was arrested April 14 at 2:40 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County alleging a probation violation.
Clinen McDonald, 33, of the 8400 block of West C.R. 500S, Hudson, was arrested April 14 at 2:40 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Axley Hicks, 52, of the 100 block of North Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested April 15 at 10:03 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for alleged failure to report to jail to serve a sentence for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Ashley Howlett, 28, of the 100 block of North Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested April 17 at 1:21 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jerrell Underwood, 23, of the 7500 block of Hope Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested April 17 at 1:43 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, hash oil, or hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor.
Paul Ritumalta, 35, of the 1700 block of Columbia Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested April 17 at 1:41 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jason Hughes, 43, of the 100 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested April 19 at 6:25 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated while having a previous conviction, Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Cale Riccius, 38, of the 1000 block of East Houston Street, Garrett, was arrested April 19 at 2:34 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated while having a previous conviction, Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Hit-run damages car
AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department investigated a hit-and-run collision reported Sunday at 5:54 p.m. in the 700 block of Griswold Court.
The owner of the damaged vehicle told police her was struck while it was parked.
