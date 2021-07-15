AUBURN — The discussion has begun on how to best spend $8.4 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) dollars the county will receive over the next two years.
The American Rescue Plan Committee, which is made up of representatives from area cities, towns, nonprofits and members of the agricultural community, met Wednesday night to throw around ideas. The committee also includes DeKalb County Commissioner Mike Watson and DeKalb County Council member Amy Prosser.
“I think there was some real enthusiasm to collaborate as a county to wisely spend the windfall that we have,” said Watson. “We are doing a lot of brainstorming right now.”
Watson envisions the next several meetings to be work sessions to allow for a free flow of discussion between committee members and those from the general public who wish to attend.
The county will receive $4.2 million in 2021 and the other half in 2022. Monies for all approved projects must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and the projects must be completed by Dec. 31, 2026.
Projects discussed were wide ranging from broadband needs of the county to water and sewer upgrades. Other ideas included looking at the need to update radios for fire departments and police departments around the county. These ideas and more were discussed during the meeting.
Watson said just because an idea is tossed around at a meeting doesn’t mean that funding will be made available for it. Everything is currently in the discussion phase.
Several meetings will be held over the next few months to get the input of the public. During Wednesday night’s meeting, Butler Mayor Mike Hartman suggested possibly moving the meetings around the county to allow for the public to attend.
The federal government has put stipulations on the use of ARP funds, with a portion of the eligible funds being able to be used to make up lost revenue from 2020. The other pot with more stipulations on it can only be used for COVID relief projects, a definition that is fluid on the federal level.
Watson said he would like to have some projects ready to present to the DeKalb Council and Commissioners by the end of the year. Projects will have to get approval from both boards as the council appropriates funds within the county.
Watson is hoping that projects which have an affect on the entire county can be approved and agreed to.
“The thought process is more countywide and cooperative than I have ever seen it,” he said. “I am extremely happy to see it.”
The next meeting will be July 29 at 6 p.m. at a to be determined location as the committee looks to move its meetings around the county.
