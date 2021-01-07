ANGOLA — Trine University students from DeKalb County have earned recognition on its president’s list and dean's list for the fall 2020 term.
To earn president's list honors, a student must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade-point average of 3.750-4.000.
To earn dean's list honors, a student must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade-point average of 3.500-3.749.
These students were named to the president's list:
Kristen Azzue of Waterloo, majoring in biology;
Brennan Badman of Butler, majoring in design engineering technology;
Emily Ball of Auburn, majoring in elementary education/special education dual licensure;
Jacob Barkey of Auburn, majoring in civil engineering;
Jack Beakas of Auburn, majoring in civil engineering;
Drake Beber of Auburn, majoring in computer science and information technology;
Kimberly Burkholder of Hamilton, majoring in criminal justice;
Zaavan Clear of Waterloo, majoring in chemical engineering;
Carlee Conrad of Auburn, majoring in biology;
Delaney Finderson of Auburn, majoring in general studies;
Abby Fisher of Auburn, majoring in exercise science;
Joy Geist-Norden of Garrett, majoring in psychology;
Kylie Goetz of Hamilton, majoring in exercise science/pre physical therapy;
Hayden Hodges of Auburn, majoring in computer engineering;
Noah Johnson of Hamilton, majoring in business administration;
Caleb Kruse of Auburn, majoring in mechanical engineering;
Emily Lane of Auburn, majoring in biomedical engineering;
Kelsey Lounds of Waterloo, majoring in accounting;
Olivia Marsh of Auburn, majoring in elementary education;
Camden Miller of Butler, majoring in sport management;
Jarrett Reese of Hamilton, majoring in computer engineering;
Logan Sagstetter of Auburn, majoring in exercise science;
Morgan Spade of Corunna, majoring in accounting;
Gavin Swift of Auburn, majoring in accounting;
Shelby Tucker of Waterloo, majoring in surgical technology; and
Abigail Yeager of Butler, majoring in dual enrollment.
Local students named to the dean’s list:
• Stephanee Brown of Garrett, majoring in electrical engineering;
• Braxton Dunn of Auburn, majoring in biochemistry;
• Krustin Haupert of Garrett, majoring in elementary education/special education dual licensure;
• Katlynn Howley of Hamilton, majoring in English education;
• Jackson Lee of Auburn, majoring in accounting;
• Sarah Rasnick of Garrett, majoring in criminal justice-Bachelor of Science;
• Dakota Snyder of St. Joe, majoring in criminal justice-Bachelor of Science;
• Madysen Snyder of Waterloo, majoring in management; and
• Evan Zielke of Auburn, majoring in computer engineering.
