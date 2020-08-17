AUBURN — The Auburn Conservation Team collected seven bags of trash from Cedar Creek on Saturday.
“We made a huge dent, but much more work is needed,” said Cody Burniston, founder of the conservation team. “The goal is to make the creek enjoyable for kayakers enjoying the outdoors and wildlife.”
The items removed Saturday included more than 50 plastic grocery bags, more than 30 cans, numerous glass bottles, broken glass, three tires, a CD player, a compressor, scrap metal, a toy gun, and a fire extinguisher, Burniston said.
The cleanup project started at the Doc Coleman Landing on C.R. 35 north of Auburn and ended at Eckhart Park in Auburn. Kayakers picked up trash along the way, using mesh bags and trash grabbers provided by the conservation team. Wally's Barber Shop in Auburn donated extra mesh bags for the event.
Burniston said the Auburn Conservation Team is a community volunteer organization dedicated to enhancing conservation efforts in and around Auburn.
“We consult with and advise residents, businesses, governments and other organizations on how to improve new or existing projects,” Burniston said. “Our Team promotes the use of native trees and plants and discourages the use of invasive ones. We mobilize our team of volunteers to assist with new projects and to help maintain existing conservation practices.”
Burniston, Bill Ward and Janet Canino founded the team in 2019. To date, its project include landscaping at Auburn Brewing Company, Eckhart Public Library, the Teen Library and the new Waterloo Veterans Park, The team also has been involved with trash and weed pickups, donations of bat houses and bird seed to the Auburn Parks Department and, most recently, creating pollinator plots at three Auburn parks.
