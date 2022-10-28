Health department hosting flu clinic
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department is hosting a free flu vaccine clinic from 1:30-6 p.m. Tuesday.
The clinic will take place at the health department, 220 E. 7th St. The clinic is for those six months and older.
No appointments are needed.
