AUBURN — Bus extrication is something the Auburn Fire Department does not get to practice very often, according to Deputy Chief Doug Cox.
Typically, firefighters read about the procedure or see the techniques on videos, Cox said.
“To get hands-on (practice) is something that’s pretty rare,” he added.
However, in September, Auburn firefighters were able to experience this rarity, thanks to partnering with the DeKalb Central school district transportation department and Omnisource.
The school district had received a grant that it used toward the purchase of five propane-fueled school buses, explained transportation director Renee Dawson.
In exchange for receiving the grant, the district was required to scrap five of its older, diesel-powered buses by drilling holes in the engines and cutting the frames to render them useless.
Prior to scrapping them, the Auburn Fire Department used two of the buses for extrication practice, Dawson said.
Approximately 25 firefighters participated in three days of training, performing extrication skills to gain entry to a school bus, Cox said.
In an exercise practicing bus extrication from the rear of a bus, firefighters cut a large hole to open the back of the bus and get cots and backboards inside to take patients out through the rear of the vehicle, Cox explained.
To rehearse a situation where a bus might be on its side, firefighters opened up the bus roof for extrication. Firefighters also cut a large door in the side of a bus through which people could be extricated.
Firefighters also were able to use a demonstration set of battery-operated extricators during the exercise. The department is considering purchasing that type of equipment and was able to test it, Cox explained.
“The opportunity arose, and we’re very grateful,” he said of using the buses for training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.