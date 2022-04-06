AUBURN — Natalie DeWitt of Auburn is one of nine emerging leaders representing seven northeast Indiana counties to complete the inaugural Ambassador Institute for Civic Engagement program.
Established by Ambassador Enterprises, the AICE program is designed to identify, train, and equip emerging civic leaders in northeast Indiana. The AICE convened its last of four sessions at the Indiana State House. The final session included a tour of the capitol and a unique peek into current discussions of Indiana legislators and their committees, including Governor Eric Holcomb and Speaker of the House, Todd Huston.
The goal for AICE is to prepare northeast Indiana leaders for greater involvement in government and public service at every level. The cohort, selected in the fall of 2021 to participate in the program, received intensive training and education related to local, state, and federal lawmaking, campaigning, lobbying and more.
“I’m honored to graduate from the first cohort,” DeWitt said.
“AICE has given me a rare opportunity to learn and connect with some of the most successful leaders in northeast Indiana. I’m excited to use the experiences and connections I have gained through the program in my own community.”
A lifelong DeKalb County resident, DeWitt is vice president at Auburn Taylor Rental. She oversees construction, special events, and portable restroom divisions. She also serves on the Auburn City Council for district 1 and volunteers her time with many organizations across the county.
Along with DeWitt, the AICE Class of 2022 cohort included Nicole Keesling, Mitch McKinney and Pone Vongphachanh from Allen County; Josh Silveus of Kosciusko County; Sherry Grate of Steuben County; Alex Downard of Wabash County; Taylor Vanover of Wells County; and Nicki Venable of Whitley County.
Selections and planning for a second cohort are underway. Those interested in participating can find out more about AICE by visiting https://bit.ly/3D0iicr.
