AUBURN — The DeKalb County Free Fall Fair continues today with the Indiana Fall Classic Draft Horse Pull and the second of four free concerts, occurring nightly on the main stage.
The fair will continue through Saturday. Highlights of the remaining schedule:
Today
8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Homemakers Day Activities, Exhibit Hall
8:15-9 a.m. — Enter muffin contest, Exhibit Hall
9 a.m. — “Use By” and Expiration Dates with Angela Sorg, Exhibit Hall
9 a.m. — Indiana Fall Classic Draft Horse Pull, Show Ring, fairgrounds
10 a.m. — Essential Oils with Misty Grubb, Exhibit Hall
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Exhibit Hall and Middaugh Hall open, fairgrounds
11 a.m. — DeKalb County History with county historian John Bry, Exhibit Hall
12:15 p.m. — Muffin contest awards, Exhibit Hall
1 p.m. — Draft Horse Fun Show, Show Ring, fairgrounds
2 p.m. — 4-H Dairy Show, Show Barn
4 p.m. — Carnival open, $20 wristband, downtown
4 p.m. — 4-H Sheep Show, Show Barn
6 p.m. — Draft Pony Pull, Show Ring, fairgrounds
7 p.m. — The Band Cheyenne and The Kentucky Headhunters in concert, Main Stage
Friday
9 a.m. — Mini Horse Pull, Show Ring, fairgrounds
9 a.m to 8 p.m. — Petting zoo open, fairgrounds
9:45 a.m. — Pet Parade judging, 14th and Jackson streets
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Carnival open, $15 wristband, downtown
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Exhibit Hall and Middaugh Hall open, fairgrounds
10:45 a.m. — Pet Parade, downtown
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Magic 4 U by D.V. Dillinger, Midway
11 a.m. — Yoder the Juggler, James Cultural Plaza
11 a.m. — 4-H Livestock Auction, Show Barn
4 p.m. — Mini Horse Show, Show Ring, fairgrounds
5 p.m. — Saddle Horse Show, Show Ring, fairgrounds
5 p.m. — Carnival open, $20 wristband, downtown
7 p.m. — Supreme Showman Contest, Show Barn
7 p.m. — Paula Jo Taylor & the Mama Tried Band and Megan Mullins with Side Piece in concert, Main Stage
Saturday
9 a.m. — Indiana Physical Therapy 5K Walk/Run, starts at corner of Indiana Avenue and Michigan Avenue
10 a.m. — Grand Finale Parade, downtown
11 a.m. to closing — Carnival open, $25 wristband, downtown
11 a.m to 8 p.m. — Petting zoo open, fairgrounds
Noon — ATV Expo, fairgrounds
Noon to 9 p.m. — Exhibit Hall and Middaugh Hall open, fairgrounds
6 p.m. — Garden tractor pull, Show Ring, fairgrounds
6 p.m. — Premiere Showmanship Contest, Show Barn
6 p.m. — Grand Finale Parade awards, Main Stage
6:30 p.m. — School of Rock, Cougar Hunter and The Indigos in concert, Main Stage
