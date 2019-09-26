AUBURN — The DeKalb County Free Fall Fair continues today with the Indiana Fall Classic Draft Horse Pull and the second of four free concerts, occurring nightly on the main stage.

The fair will continue through Saturday. Highlights of the remaining schedule:

Today

8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Homemakers Day Activities, Exhibit Hall

8:15-9 a.m. — Enter muffin contest, Exhibit Hall

9 a.m. — “Use By” and Expiration Dates with Angela Sorg, Exhibit Hall

9 a.m. — Indiana Fall Classic Draft Horse Pull, Show Ring, fairgrounds

10 a.m. — Essential Oils with Misty Grubb, Exhibit Hall

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Exhibit Hall and Middaugh Hall open, fairgrounds

11 a.m. — DeKalb County History with county historian John Bry, Exhibit Hall

12:15 p.m. — Muffin contest awards, Exhibit Hall

1 p.m. — Draft Horse Fun Show, Show Ring, fairgrounds

2 p.m. — 4-H Dairy Show, Show Barn

4 p.m. — Carnival open, $20 wristband, downtown

4 p.m. — 4-H Sheep Show, Show Barn

6 p.m. — Draft Pony Pull, Show Ring, fairgrounds

7 p.m. — The Band Cheyenne and The Kentucky Headhunters in concert, Main Stage

Friday

9 a.m. — Mini Horse Pull, Show Ring, fairgrounds

9 a.m to 8 p.m. — Petting zoo open, fairgrounds

9:45 a.m. — Pet Parade judging, 14th and Jackson streets

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Carnival open, $15 wristband, downtown

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Exhibit Hall and Middaugh Hall open, fairgrounds

10:45 a.m. — Pet Parade, downtown

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Magic 4 U by D.V. Dillinger, Midway

11 a.m. — Yoder the Juggler, James Cultural Plaza

11 a.m. — 4-H Livestock Auction, Show Barn

4 p.m. — Mini Horse Show, Show Ring, fairgrounds

5 p.m. — Saddle Horse Show, Show Ring, fairgrounds

5 p.m. — Carnival open, $20 wristband, downtown

7 p.m. — Supreme Showman Contest, Show Barn

7 p.m. — Paula Jo Taylor & the Mama Tried Band and Megan Mullins with Side Piece in concert, Main Stage

Saturday

9 a.m. — Indiana Physical Therapy 5K Walk/Run, starts at corner of Indiana Avenue and Michigan Avenue

10 a.m. — Grand Finale Parade, downtown

11 a.m. to closing — Carnival open, $25 wristband, downtown

11 a.m to 8 p.m. — Petting zoo open, fairgrounds

Noon — ATV Expo, fairgrounds

Noon to 9 p.m. — Exhibit Hall and Middaugh Hall open, fairgrounds

6 p.m. — Garden tractor pull, Show Ring, fairgrounds

6 p.m. — Premiere Showmanship Contest, Show Barn

6 p.m. — Grand Finale Parade awards, Main Stage

6:30 p.m. — School of Rock, Cougar Hunter and The Indigos in concert, Main Stage

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.