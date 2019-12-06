GARRETT — The Garrett Board of Works Tuesday heard that efforts by the city to meet with three property owners regarding unsafe building hearings were unsuccessful, according to City Planner Milton Otero.
Plans are to have the owners of properties at 108 S. Harrison, 211 S. Ijams and 411 E. King streets present at the Dec. 17 meeting, he said.
The city was successful in receiving an inspection warrant from DeKalb Superior Court I Judge Kevin Wallace for a property at 109 S. Randolph St., the site of a fatal fire in February. City officials planned to perform an inspection later in the day, Otero added.
City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff said a hearing is pending regarding the demolition order for the Freeman property at 513 E. Quincy St. The structure was deemed unsafe by the city, and an order to demolish was upheld in August.
Also Tuesday, City Engineer Aaron Ott said plans are to award contracts at the Dec. 17 meeting for street and road repairs. Bids are due by Dec. 12.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers made 166 calls from Nov. 18 through Dec. 1, including 33 traffic warnings, 14 traffic tickets, five property-damage accidents and one personal-injury accident. He also reported 14 arrests, including six drug arrests, three for operating vehicles while intoxicated, two each of traffic arrests and warrants, and one battery arrest. His report showed 81 security checks were made.
Wastewater Superintendent Bruce Schlosser reported the plant has met all state requirements and would be hauling sludge to Auburn on Friday and Dec. 13.
Street and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger said workers will continue to pick up leaves as weather permits.
Bids to provide janitorial services to City Hall and the police/fire department were tabled, as both were substantially higher than the current contractors at $15,000 annually. Prices ranged from $26,500 to $35,800. One bidder’s quote included providing cleaning supplies currently provided by the city. The city has until the end of the year to award the contract.
The city is collaborating with the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, the DeKalb County Visitors Bureau and the DeKalb County Economic Partnership to seek locations for murals in 11 northeastern Indiana counties as part of the 2020 Make it Your Own Regional Mural Festival, Otero reported.
