AUBURN — Both drivers declined medical treatment after a crash that resulted in one of the vehicles caught fire on C.R. 27 at 6:41 a.m. Thursday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department reported.
Codey W. Shetley, 22, of Auburn, complained of chest and neck pain and suffered a hand laceration. Daryl W. Treesh, 38, of Corunna, complained of shoulder and knee pain. Treesh's six-year-old daughter was not injured, police said.
According to a news release, Shetley was driving north on C.R. 27 when a deer ran into the path of his 1995 Dodge Dakota. Police said the resulting damage caused Shetley's front driver side wheel to lock up, causing it to skid across from his lane into the southbound lane, striking Treesh's 2002 GMC Sierra head-on.
Police said after the collision, Treesh's vehicle caught fire and was fully engulfed.
Police said both vehicles were total losses. There was damage to a homeowner's front yard.
County police were assisted by the Waterloo and Auburn fire departments, Parkview EMS, Jeff's Towing and Riverside Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.