Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Main Street Committee, Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals, courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, 900 S. Wayne St.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Plan Commission, Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
6:30 p.m. — DeKalb County Merit Board pension review meeting, DeKalb County Office Building basement, 215 E. 9th St., Auburn.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission Plat Committee, courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
5 p.m. — DeKalb County Redevelopment Commission, courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Depot, West Van Vleek Street.
Wednesday
8 a.m. — Auburn Fire Department Pension Board meeting to review a new application at Auburn Fire Station 2, 902 S. Grandstaff Drive.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
6 p.m. – Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St.t, Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — Work session for the DeKalb Central Board of School Trustees to discuss the upcoming school board agenda items and strategic planning at the Superintendent’s Office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo. The meeting is open to the public but is not to be considered a public community meeting. The meeting site is fully accessible. Any person requiring further accommodation should contact the Superintendent’s Office at 920-1011. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required. Immediately following the public meeting, a closed, executive session will take place to discuss safety as authorized by I.C. 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(3).
