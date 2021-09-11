AUBURN — DeKalb County will look to collect close to $1 million in unpaid property taxes at this year’s tax sale.
The total number of properties more than 18 months delinquent has gone up from a year ago. There were 149 parcels offered at the 2020 sale with 132 of the parcels being paid for in full.
This year, DeKalb County has 182 properties listed for tax sale on the initial list, advertised as of Tuesday in a public notice by the DeKalb County Auditor’s Office.
That list is likely to get pared down significantly as several property owners typically pay off their delinquent amounts and are removed from the sale listing before it happens. This year’s tax sale is scheduled for Oct. 27 at the DeKalb County Courthouse in the Commissioners Courtroom.
This year’s total is $971,146.79 and includes several property owners owing amounts under $10,000.
A commercial structure in Ashley is the biggest delinquent account.
M.E. & M.J., LLC III, 124 W. State St., Ashley, tops this year’s list, with $116,843.76 owed. An adjacent property also has a lien of $41,279.45.
US Railroad Vest Corp., a property management company list as the owner of 20 properties, owes $121,550.76 on those properties throughout the county.
Intec Group, LLC owns three properties in Waterloo, which owe a total of $20,359.06.
The 2020 tax sale resulted in the collection of $403,539 from owners and buyers.
