SPENCERVILLE — An investigator with the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is working with Spencerville firefighters to determine what caused two separate fires over the weekend.
Firefighters were called three times — twice for structure fires and once for a rekindle — to 6717 C.R. 68, Spencerville Fire Chief Phil Shull said.
The first fire was dispatched at 6:52 p.m. Saturday and involved a 30-foot by 40-foot cabin on the property. The second fire was dispatched at 5:18 a.m. Sunday and involved a 40-foot by 60-foot pole barn.
Both structures were fully involved when firefighters arrived, Shull said. Firefighters used an adjoining neighbor’s drive to access the fires.
No one was in either structure at the time of either fire, he said. The cabin was located about 400 feet away from the pole barn.
The pole barn contained concrete equipment and tools, but no livestock.
The pole barn rekindled, causing a small fire that was reported at 10:42 p.m. Sunday night.
Spencerville, Concord Township, Butler and Jackson Township firefighters responded to the Saturday night fire, along with Parkview EMS and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Those same agencies, plus Northeast Fire and Woodburn firefighters from Allen County, responded to the barn fire Sunday morning.
Spencerville and Concord Township firefighters handled the Sunday evening fire.
There were no injuries at any of the fires. People were in a house on the property at the time of the fires, Shull said, but no one was in the cabin or pole barn.
