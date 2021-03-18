AUBURN — DeKalb County’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be moving to a new location in April, as it continues to grow its capacity.
The clinic will move to a former church at 1700 E. 7th St., Auburn, leaving its current site in Middaugh Hall on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds. People with appointments for shots will be notified by text or email.
A precise date for the move will not be decided until some office equipment is removed and the building receives a thorough cleaning, officials said.
At Middaugh Hall, “right now, we have to tear down whenever there’s an event, and there are events that are starting to come our way,” said County Nurse Cheryl Lynch, R.N.
“Every time there’s an event at Middaugh Hall, they have to tear everything down, vacate the premises and go back and set everything up again,” said County Commissioner Mike Watson, who helped to arrange the move.
The new space will be approximately the same size as Middaugh Hall, but the new site has advantages.
“It’s a great situation all the way around. There’s lots of parking out there, a good flow through the building,” said Watson.
The City of Auburn is leasing the building from Parkview Health but is not using it currently. Watson said the city will allow the vaccination clinic to use the building free of charge for as long as needed.
“I certainly appreciate being able to work with the city and the spirit of cooperation,” Watson said.
The vaccination clinic set a record by giving 330 shots Wednesday, topping 300 for the first time and also surpassing the 7,000 mark, with 7,110 shots since the clinic opened Jan. 13.
The clinic staff expected to break its record again Thursday, when 340 shots were scheduled.
The record totals became possible when state health officials increased DeKalb County’s weekly allotment of vaccine from 1,000 to 1,200 doses Monday.
Lynch said she believes the clinic can give 1,500 shots a week when the state makes that number available.
“They told us if they get the extra, they’ll be sending it,” she said about vaccine doses.
“Our schedule is full every day,” Lynch said. The clinic operates four days per week.
The clinic was scheduling shots for April 7 on Wednesday, said Gabe Creech, the county’s deputy director of homeland security.
Half of the April 7 appointments were booked at end of the clinic Wednesday, Creech said. “We came in this morning, it was completely closed out,” by people making appointments overnight, he added.
“I am so impressed with the way that Cheryl has put this clinic together … and how smoothly this runs, and equally impressed with the number of volunteers that show up, day after day, and donate their time,” Watson said. “I think this is probably a model clinic for the state. I certainly am grateful to everybody that’s making that happen.”
Watson also praised Creech and Jason Meek, director of homeland security for DeKalb County.
Watson received his second dose of the Moderna vaccine Thursday morning.
“I certainly encourage everybody to take advantage of the clinic, here, and get the shots,” Watson said. “The sooner that happens, the sooner that the governor’s going to be able, in good conscience, to start easing restrictions and opening things back up. So the faster we can get people vaccinated, the better.”
Watson encouraged people to volunteer to work at the clinic. Its roster now has approximately 65 volunteers, with around 30 working each day.
“I can’t say enough about the volunteers,” Lynch said. “They’re very dedicated. They show up every day, they’re here early, they stay late. They’re cheerful. They love doing their work.”
Local restaurants have been donating meals for the clinic workers, and other residents bring gifts of food to the door, Lynch said.
“Every day, there’s somebody expressing how thankful they are, if not tons of them,” Lynch said. “The whole community seems happy. The patients are happy to be here. The workers are glad to be here. The whole clinic is blessed.”
To volunteer to work at the clinic, go to the website serv-in.org and choose the DeKalb County Health Department.
