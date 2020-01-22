FORT WAYNE — Steel Dynamics Inc. achieved record steel shipments of 10.8 million tons and record steel fabrication shipments of 644,000 tons in 2019, the company reported Wednesday.
Last year’s net sales of $10.5 billion ranked as the company's second-best annual performance.
SDI’s 2019 operating income of $987 million and net income of $671 million rated as the company's third-best performance.
The company also reported fourth-quarter 2019 net sales of $2.4 billion and net income of $121 million, or $0.56 per diluted share. Excluding the impact from special items, the company's fourth-quarter adjusted net income was $134 million, or $0.62 per diluted share:
Financing costs related to the company's December 2019 refinancing activities of approximately $4 million made an impact $0.01 per diluted share.
Lower earnings resulting from two planned annual maintenance outages at the company's Butler and Columbus flat roll divisions causing higher than normal maintenance and associated costs of approximately $15 million, or $0.05 per diluted share. The outages also reduced flat roll steel shipments by an estimated 70,000 tons to 80,000 tons, further reducing fourth-quarter earnings.
"The team delivered a strong 2019 operational and financial performance in a challenging steel pricing environment, achieving our third-best annual earnings performance and numerous operational records, including record annual steel and fabrication shipments," said Mark D. Millett of Auburn, SDI’s president and CEO.
"We performed at the top of our industry throughout the year. ... We achieved record liquidity of $2.8 billion, while at the same time growing our business through both organic and transactional growth investments, maintaining a positive cash dividend profile, and executing on our share repurchase program. In recognition of our growth, strong balance sheet profile and consistent free cash flow generation capability, we also achieved investment grade credit designations from three credit rating agencies. We have a firm foundation for our continued long-term, strategic growth and value creation,” Millett added.
"Even though 2019 was one of our best years, it was challenged with high customer steel inventories, as many customers purchased beyond normal demand levels in 2018," Millett continued. "Domestic steel demand remained steady in 2019, but as customers began to destock inventories, steel prices declined throughout the year, and firmed in the fourth quarter, as destocking subsided and inventory levels were right-sized. As a result, operating income from our steel operations was $1.0 billion in 2019, compared to a record $1.9 billion in 2018. Ferrous scrap prices also declined in eight of the past twelve months during 2019, resulting in our metals recycling operations earning $28 million in 2019, compared to $88 million last year.
"Looking ahead, steel customer inventory levels have moderated, and underlying domestic steel demand remains intact for the primary steel consuming sectors, including automotive and construction. Customers have been positive concerning the business outlook for 2020. Additionally, our fabrication platform has an order backlog that is even stronger entering 2020 than it was at this time last year, and fabrication customer sentiment remains optimistic, a positive growth indication for nonresidential construction projects. Our fabrication operations achieved record shipments in 2019, and operating income of $119 million, almost double last year's performance," Millett said.
Fourth-quarter 2019 operating income for the company's steel operations was $201 million, or 16 percent lower than sequential third quarter results, based on two planned steel mill outages, seasonally lower shipments and metal spread compression. The company completed significant planned maintenance outages at both its Butler and Columbus Flat Roll divisions, which increased costs by an estimated $15 million and reduced flat roll shipments during the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter 2019 average external product selling price for the company's steel operations decreased $45 sequentially to $764 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $32 sequentially to $243 per ton.
Monthly prime scrap indices declined approximately $35 per gross ton on average from October through December, compared to July through September 2019. In concert, the company's metals recycling platform's average ferrous scrap selling price declined $28 per gross ton and shipments were seasonally 6% lower sequentially, resulting in an operating loss of $5 million, compared to an operating profit of $3 million in the third quarter 2019.
Fourth-quarter 2019 operating income from the company's steel fabrication operations was $33 million, remaining steady with strong sequential earnings of $35 million. Record quarterly shipments substantially offset the impact of marginal average price declines. The steel fabrication platform's order backlog remains strong, and customers remain optimistic concerning construction activity.
Annual 2019 net income was $671 million representing the company's third-best annual performance, or $3.04 per diluted share, with net sales of $10.5 billion, as compared to record 2018 net income of $1.3 billion, or $5.35 per diluted share, with net sales of $11.8 billon. Annual 2019 net sales declined 11 percent, while operating income of $987 million decreased 43 percent from record high 2018 results of $1.7 billion. The decline in revenues was primarily caused by declining steel prices related to customer inventory destocking that occurred throughout the year, and more than offset the benefit of the company's 2019 record annual steel and fabrication shipments. The decline in earnings was driven by lower average flat roll steel selling values, as average 2019 annual prime hot roll coil price indices decreased approximately $229 per ton, or 28 percent when compared to 2018, resulting in significant metal margin compression.
Compared to 2018, the average 2019 external product selling price for the company's overall steel operations decreased $83 to $839 per ton. The average 2019 ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $48 to $293 per ton.
During 2019, the company increased value-added shipments from its steel processing locations, representing 15 percent of the total steel shipments, compared to 10 percent in 2018. These locations use steel products as their primary raw material, and the associated steel procurement costs represented over 16 percent of the company's steel operations cost of goods sold in 2019, compared to 12 percent in 2018.
The company generated its second-best annual cash flow from operations of $1.4 billion, paid cash dividends of $200 million, and repurchased $349 million, or 5% of its outstanding common stock during 2019.
"Based on domestic steel demand fundamentals, we are constructive regarding North American steel market dynamics," Millett said. "We believe North American steel consumption will experience modest growth and will be supported by further steel import reductions and the end of steel inventory destocking. We believe recent and possible trade actions could have a positive impact in further reducing unfairly traded steel imports into the United States, including coated flat roll steel, which could have a significant positive impact for Steel Dynamics, as we are the largest nonautomotive flat roll steel coater in the United States.
"In combination with our existing and newly announced expansion initiatives, there are firm drivers in place for our continued growth. We are excited about our Sinton, Texas, flat roll steel mill project, and the associated long-term value creation it will bring through geographic and value-added product diversification. This facility is designed to have product size and quality capabilities beyond that of existing electric-arc-furnace flat roll steel producers, competing even more effectively with the integrated steel model and foreign competition. We have targeted regional markets that represent over 27 million tons of relevant flat roll steel consumption, which includes the growing Mexican flat roll steel market. This facility is located and designed to have a meaningful competitive advantage in those regions. The team began site work in the second half of 2019, and we are excited to announce that we recently received the required environmental permitting to allow for full construction efforts to begin, with current plans to commence operations mid-year 2021," Millett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.