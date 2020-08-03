AUBURN — The Auburn Parks and Recreation Department says it has made it easier to reserve a facility or register for a program.
The department has launched its new program and facility portal online at auburnin.recdesk.com. The site allows users to check out and register for upcoming programs and events, check facility availability and reserve a facility at any time of the day, not just during business hours, and stay in the know.
To get started, users can visit the site, select “Login” and create a free account. Online payment is not available now, but the department said its goal is to provide that service in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.