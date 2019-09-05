AUBURN — The third annual Kids Monarch Fest will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Greenhurst Commons, 1740 N. Main St., Auburn.
DeKalb New Tech students will present 16 learning stations about monarch butterflies, a welcome center and observation station.
Eckhart Teen Library representatives will share about their pollinator garden and their success in finding monarch eggs and caterpillars in their first milkweed season.
Participants will learn about monarch conservation and tagging, see monarchs in different stages of their life cycle, listen to monarch stories and join in crafts and songs.
Monarch Fest is presented by Lisa Conrad, DeKalb New Tech World Bio students and teachers, Eckhart Public Library and Monarch Friends of DeKalb County.
