Candidates for the 2023 municipal primary elections may begin filing their declarations of candidacy shortly into the new year.
Wednesday, Jan. 4, is the first day when candidates may register for primary elections in cities and towns. Candidates in DeKalb County municipal elections should file at the DeKalb County clerk’s office in the DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
The deadline for filing declarations of candidacy for municipal primaries is Friday, Feb. 3, at noon. The deadline for withdrawing a candidacy is Friday, Feb. 10, at noon.
Primary election day is Tuesday, May 2.
DeKalb County cities and towns that will hold a primary election are Auburn, Butler, Garrett and Hamilton.
Towns with a population of under 3,500 that have not passed an ordinance to hold a primary will nominate candidates at a town convention. In DeKalb County, those towns are Altona, Ashley, Corunna, St. Joe and Waterloo.
All seats and offices, except for in the towns of Waterloo and Hamilton where terms are staggered, will be up for election.
In Waterloo, three at-large town council positions are up for election. In Hamilton, the town council seats representing District 3 and District 2 and an at-large seat are up for election.
Voter registration ends April 3.
If no candidate is nominated in a primary, the Democratic or Republican party has until noon July 3 to select a candidate to fill a vacancy on a municipal election ballot.
In towns with populations of less than 3,500, Jan. 4 is the first day to file a declaration of candidacy for nomination by a town convention. The deadline for filing a declaration or withdrawing a declaration of candidacy for nomination by a town convention is Aug. 1 at noon.
Aug. 21 is the deadline for conducting town nominating conventions.
A 2023 Indiana election calendar and other election information are available at in.gov/sos/elections.
