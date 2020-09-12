AUBURN — From now until Oct. 5, the Eckhart Public Library will host voter registration.
There is a voter registration station on the upper level of the Main Library at 603 S. Jackson St. to register to vote, apply for an absentee ballot, check voting status or research political candidates.
A library staff member can help those who need assistance to navigate the process. To request a one-on-one appointment, visit the library’s calendar or call 925-2414, ext. 120.
To get started online, there are resources and helpful links available on the library’s Government & Legal Resources page on its website.
The deadline to register to vote for the 2020 election is Oct. 5.
Homeschool programming returns
Eckhart Envoys and Social Science Surveyors will be beginning their fall sessions in Rieke Park this week. To make sure there is social distancing, registration is required. To register contact Karen by emailing knesiusroeger@epl.lib.in.us or by calling 925-2414, ext. 508.
Eckhart Envoys Session 1 and Eckhart Envoys Session 2 are geared towards elementary-school-age students, and Social Science Surveyors is geared towards middle and high school students.
STEAM studies
Learning with STEAM will explor the technology of the library fountain.
This week, Zach explored the technology responsible for keeping the library’s historic fountain flowing. Check it out now.
Binge Boxes
Binge Boxes of themed DVDs are coming soon to Eckhart Public Library. Kick back and enjoy movies on the topic of your choice and interest. Some of the upcoming themes include: music biopics, zombies, love stories, Studio Ghibli, musicals, boxing, Oscar winners, and more. Holds can be placed on Binge Boxes today by visiting the library catalog.
This week’s events
• Eckhart Envoys Session 1, Monday, 10:15 a.m., Rieke Park Pavilion;
• Social Science Surveyors, Monday, 11 a.m., Rieke Park Pavilion;
• Eckhart Envoys Session 2, Monday, 11:45 a.m., Rieke Park Pavilion;
• Outdoor Storytime, Wednesday, 10 a.m., library park;
• Classic City Readers Book Club, Wednesday, noon, library park;
• Creative Writing Group, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.