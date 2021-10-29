WABASH — Beacon Credit Union has announced it will award eight $1,000 student scholarships to Beacon Credit Union members who will be entering their freshman year of college in the fall of 2022.
All eligible applicants are to apply before the deadline of Jan. 31. The scholarship program is targeted to financially assist students in furthering their education with an accredited college, university or technical school.
In order to be eligible for the scholarship the applicant must be a member of Beacon Credit Union by the date of submission and a high school senior. Application and a complete explanation of the program are available at beaconcu.org and at all Beacon Credit Union locations.
All submissions must be received or postmarked no later than Jan. 31, 2022. They can be mailed to Beacon Credit Union, Attn: Scholarship Program, P.O. Box 627, Wabash, IN 46992 or emailed to marketing@beaconcu.org.
