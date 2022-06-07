AUBURN — A Florida man complained of elbow and arm pain following a two-vehicle crash that occurred just before noon Thursday on S.R. 8 near Interstate 69, Auburn Police reported.
Doroty M. Fievre, 29, of Boynton Beach, Florida, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox east on S.R. 8 near Interstate 69. He told police he had a green light and struck a 2016 Toyota 4Runner, driven by Kiley K. Toney, 39, of Auburn.
According to a police report, Toney said she was making her turn when the Fievre vehicle ran a red light. A witness also told police the Fievre vehicle ran a red light.
Police estimated total damage to be as much as $10,000.
