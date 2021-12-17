AUBURN — For the fifth straight week, the DeKalb County Health Department reported over 300 new cases of COVID-19.
Going into the Christmas holiday, those numbers have DeKalb County Health Department Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder urging residents to be cautious when hosting holiday celebrations.
The county remains rated red in the state’s weekly statewide ratings for high spread of the virus. This is the fourth week the county has held the red rating.
The past seven days, the health department has recorded 313 new cases and two new deaths. One of the deaths was a person over 50 and the other over 90. The new deaths bring the county’s total to 92 since the beginning of the pandemic March 2020.
The county has seen a large number of cases since the middle of the week with 65 reported Wednesday, 42 on Thursday and 57 on Friday. Of those new cases, 15.6% of them are school-aged children.
This week’s case breakdown includes: 28 residents in the 0-10 age group, 38 in the 11-20 age group, 38 in the 21-30 age group, 45 in the 31-40 age group, 46 in the 41-50 age group, 54 in the 51-60 age group, 37 in the 61-70 age group, 23 in the 71-80 age group, four in the 81-90 age group and zero in the 91-100 age group.
Souder said breakthrough cases are affecting more and more residents, although those residents aren’t facing as severe health issues with the virus.
In this week’s report, he stressed the importance of residents getting vaccinated or signing up for the booster if they haven’t.
He said this is urgent because hospitals continue to see an influx of patients albeit most of them are those who aren’t vaccinated.
The added patient loads are putting stress on the hospital systems around northeast Indiana, he added.
In an effort to keep the spread down, the health department encourages people to wear masks and avoid large groups where social distancing is not possible.
“People should consider revisiting personal mask use since the new omicron variant is rapidly bearing down on our community (both immunized and un-immunized),” he said. “Especially those in a higher risk group.”
