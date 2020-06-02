AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in a DeKalb County resident, raising the total to 39.
The latest patient is a 4-month-old who is recovering at home, a news release said. It marks the first local case involving an infant. Until Tuesday, the youngest patient in DeKalb County was 11 years old.
Under a new policy, the county did not release the patient’s gender.
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines,” the Health Department advised in the news release. “Please wear a face covering while in public settings.”
The new case is 13th for DeKalb County in the past 11 days, accounting for one-third of all cases since the first diagnosis on March 24.
DeKalb still continues to have by far the fewest cases of COVID-19 among the four counties in the northeast corner of Indiana.
On a per-capita basis, Tuesday’s state report showed DeKalb County with the eighth-lowest rate of cases among Indiana’s 92 counties, with 8.5 cases per 10,000 residents. The state report did not include DeKalb’s latest two cases, however.
DeKalb County has reported an age for 37 of its 39 virus patients. The average age of those 37 patients is 41 years. Only seven are 60 years or older, and they range in age from 4 months to 91 years. Only four of the 39 total patients were reported to be hospitalized.
DeKalb County has recorded only one death from a coronavirus patient, a 65-year-old man who died April 14 while hospitalized in Fort Wayne. He was the third DeKalb County resident to be confirmed, on April 3, as positive for the coronavirus.
