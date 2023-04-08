BUTLER — Taking a step forward to offer a valuable need within the community takes a team of committed individuals and organizational leaders.
The Eastern Early Education steering committee would like to thank the community partners who have made a tremendous commitment to this outstanding project and to those who advocate for the mission of providing quality care for our youth and families to build a better community.
Partners
County Line Church of God: “County Line Church has had a heart for serving the eastern part of our county for some time. We are looking forward to partnering with the community and local businesses to enrich the lives of children and bring help and encouragement to families,” the church said.
Steel Dynamics: “Steel Dynamics is committed to helping the infrastructure of the community of Butler grow. One area that limits this growth is the need for quality child care. With the creation of the Eastern Early Education initiative, SDI has pledged a generous donation over the next two years to help make this vision a reality,” SDI officials said.
City of Butler: “The City of Butler is truly excited about the child care initiative. Countywide, quality care is a huge obstacle but this project should help address this issue. Economic growth and quality child care go hand in hand so we are optimistic to see what this can do for the City of Butler in the near future,” Butler officials said.
Advocates
• United Way of DeKalb County
• YMCA of DeKalb County
• DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership
With a community brainstorming meeting scheduled for Wednesday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway, the committee will also release and request help with sharing a follow-up survey to gather additional information during the development phases.
People are asked to visit any of the following addresses to gain access to the survey QR code:
