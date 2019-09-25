AUBURN — The premier showmanship contest at Tuesday’s 4-H Swine Show found a brother and sister matched against each other.
Keegan McComb, the elder of the two, won the premier showman award over his sister, Bree, who had won the senior showmanship title earlier in the show.
“It makes both of us better” to compete against each other, said Keegan, 16.
“Now, I’ll never hear the end of him beating me, but it was fun at the same time,” said Bree, 14.
“You’ve just got to be confident in yourself — look good, feel good, show good,” Keegan said.
“There’s a lot of things that he did right. His uniqueness is his ability to stay so calm and be in the right spots at the right time,” said swine judge David Korb of Oxford, Ohio.
Bree, a freshman at Garrett High School, credits her success to “hard work and dedication.” She added, “I do a lot of work from home, and I work for hours.”
Keegan, a junior at Garrett, said he has showing swine since the age of 2.
“My dad did it, when he was a kid, and showed us how to do it,” he said. “All the hard work paid off at the end. This is definitely the best showmanship thing I’ve done, so far.”
Keegan said he aims to enroll at Purdue University to become a pharmacist.
Baylee Doster won the intermediate showmanship championship. Graden Pepple won the title of junior swine showmanship champion.
Chloe Taylor’s 279-pound crossbred hog won the title of grand champion barrow in the 4-H Swine Show.
“Overall completeness is what made him special. Just to keep it simple, he’s market-ready,” Korb said, explaining why he picked Taylor’s entry as the winner.
Tyson Rowe showed the reserve grand champion barrow and also the grand champion gilt, a Berkshire.
Taylor also showed a Yorkshire barrow that ranked third overall in the show. Kashen Kelham’s Hampshire barrow ranked fourth overall.
Taylor, 17, said she intends to major in human services at college next year, with a minor in psychiatry and a career goal to become a child life specialist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.