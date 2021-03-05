AUBURN — The city of Auburn ranks as America‘s fifth-strongest “micropolitan area” in a new report by Site Selection Magazine.
The magazine defines micropolitan areas as between 10,000 and 49,999 residents. Auburn’s population was 13,056 in the latest census estimate for 2019.
The report ranks micropolitans according to the number of corporate projects that began in 2020. It lists Auburn with nine such projects.
Angola ranks in a tie for 32nd place with three projects last year.
“In a year where unexpected unemployment, a global pandemic, and uncertain economic times were experienced, DeKalb County pushed through with higher than expected economic development investment numbers,” said Anton King, executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership.
“Having Auburn and DeKalb County rank in the top five micropolitans in the U.S. is a great achievement for our communities and shows continued momentum in the growth of our county,” King added. “Hats off to our elected officials in creating an environment where businesses want to locate and expand. By being a top five micro in the U.S., it keeps eyes on DeKalb County.”
The magazine’s lengthy description of Auburn’s 2020 projects includes some that lie in DeKalb County outside the city limits.
The magazine mentions investments by Paragon Steel, Steel Dynamics and Forest River in Butler; by Germany’s Continental AG and CX Institutional in Auburn; and, “in Ashley, the first of several massive plastics recycling plants from California-based Brightmark.”
The Brightmark plant lies just across the county line in Steuben County and justifiably could have been credited to Angola, as well.
The article describes in detail the plans of recreational vehicle and commercial vehicle maker Forest River to create up to 369 new jobs by the end of 2023 in DeKalb and LaGrange counties. In DeKalb County, it says, the company will invest $3.5 million to expand its 20-acre manufacturing campus in Butler, adding 120 new jobs. The company also expects to add 249 new jobs in LaGrange County, the article says.
Sanford, North Carolina, also reported nine projects, tying Auburn for fifth place.
Findlay, Ohio, rates as the nation’s No. 1 micropolitan with 22 projects last year.
Indiana ranks fourth among states for micropolitan projects, behind No. 1 Ohio, followed by Texas and Georgia.
In describing micropolitans, the article says, “Among the salient characteristics of these communities is proximity to major transportation infrastructure such as interstate interchanges and rail hubs. Another is their tendency to be ‘halfway points’ between bigger communities, so companies see them as good logistical locations for investments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.