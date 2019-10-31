AUBURN — Wayne Madden is running for re-election to the Auburn Common Council seat representing District 1 in northeast Auburn. Only residents of the district will vote in the election.
Madden, 72, a Republican, was appointed to the council in October 2016 to fill a vacancy created when Todd Sanderson moved from the city.
Madden said serving on the council is “a good way for me to pay back to a town that’s been very good to me.” He was born and raised in the city. He earned degrees from Manchester College and Indiana University.
After five years as a teacher at Eastside High School, Madden entered the insurance business and eventually opened his own agency in Auburn, operating it for 26 years.
“I had the experience of having to work within a budget, having to deal with employees and run my own business,” he said.
From 2010-2014, Madden served as an executive officer of Lions Clubs International, leading to a year as international president in 2012-2013. He followed that with a year as chairman of the Lions Clubs International Foundation, with assets of approximately $500 million. As president, he was responsible for more than 300 Lions employees.
During his year as international president, Madden and his wife, Linda, traveled the world, visiting 95 nations and meeting with their leaders, as well as with former U.S. Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.
Madden said the Lions Clubs International experience “affects the way I think — certainly broadens my scope … of the way I would view various projects.”
During his three years on the council, Madden rates the council’s greatest accomplishment as developing a plan for Metal Technologies Inc. to buy unused electricity from the city utility during off-peak hours.
“It was a big deal for them and a good deal for the city,” saving millions of dollars, he said.
The council recently reduced speed limits from 55 mph to 45 mph on North Main Street and in other approaches to the city.
In the future, Madden looks forward to updating the city’s master plan that dates back to the 1980s.
“It’s a great city to live in, but obviously some things could be improved,” Madden said about Auburn. He sees a need for improved sidewalks on the city’s west side, with the potential for the state to pay for extending sidewalks under Interstate 69 to reach the far west side.
Madden favors removing Auburn’s water utility from jurisdiction of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. He said the high regulatory cost — running into six figures — of a recent water rate increase discouraged the city from making more frequent, gradual increases.
“We had not taken a water increase for 20 years, and to me, that’s a little bit ridiculous … to put our citizens in a position where they get a 43% increase,” Madden said. “I’d rather see those water rates gradually go up as needed, maybe 1% or 2% every couple years, and not see the city pay that big fee to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. Most towns our size have gotten out of the IURC, and I think it’s time for Auburn to do that.”
On a related issue, Madden said, “I think we have a lot of water lines that have been here since the start of the City of Auburn, over 100 years old.” He wants to “get those examined and repaired and up to date.”
Madden supports Republican mayoral candidate Mike Ley’s proposal for a beautification project at the entrance to the city from Interstate 69.
“Part of that could be done by the service clubs in Auburn. … We could identify ourselves on a nice monument of some kind and welcome people to the city of Auburn,” Madden said.
On the recreation front, Madden does not see a need for a new swimming pool to replace the 1960s-era pool that closed last year. He would consider a splash pad similar to one he admires at Leo-Cedarville.
With his experiences in business and Lions Clubs International, he said, “Hopefully, I bring some things to the table that nobody else has to offer.”
