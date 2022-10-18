AUBURN — It’s beginning to look a lot like Halloween at Eckhart Park.
This year’s Halloween Walk “Something Strange in Eckhart Park” featuring a “Ghostbusters” theme will be ready for the ghosts and goblins of DeKalb County Friday night.
This year’s Halloween Walk is open from 7-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday and Oct. 28-30. The event will include spooky storytelling by Eckhart Public Library.
There will be a costume contest sponsored by Auburn Dairy Freeze at 6:15 p.m. Friday at the Parks Department office.
Admission is free thanks to this year’s sponsors Elsie Manufacturing, RP Wakefield, Auburn Hardwood Mouldings, Steve Hostetter Mortgage Lender, Business Impressions, Inc., and Steel Dynamics Flat Roll Group Butler Division.
Trick-or-treating in Auburn will be Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. Auburn’s downtown trick-or-treating will be from 4-6 p.m.
