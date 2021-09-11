AUBURN — The Excelsior Theater Club will host an excursion to Purdue Fort Wayne for the Sunday, Sept. 26 performance of “The World According to Snoopy.”
Tickets may be purchased at ExcelsiorArtsAcademy.com under the Theater Club Tab.
Discount tickets are $14 for adults and $5 for children.
Included is an informative visit with Purdue Fort Wayne Theater Professionals following the performance. For families needing transportation for students, the theater club said it is happy to help! If needed a transport bus will be secured at no cost for the event to allow as many of youth as possible to enjoy college-level theater close to home.
