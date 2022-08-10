AUBURN — A DeKalb County judge will appoint experts to evaluate a Fort Wayne woman who is facing charges in an alleged burglary turned double shooting in the 1600 block of S.R. 8.
Tabitha L. Johnson, of the 600 block of Walnut Street, Fort Wayne, is charged with two counts of felony murder and one count of burglary, a Level 2 felony.
She is one of four suspects who are alleged to have gone to the S.R. 8 residential property on May 15, armed with a gun. They confronted the homeowner, who then allegedly produced his own firearm, and fired at the suspects, according to court documents.
Two of the suspects, Rameica Lasharon Moore, 36, of Fort Wayne, and Dylan Scott Morefield, 22, of Churubusco, died in the shooting.
Shaun T. Kruse, of the 800 block of Ohio Street, Columbia City, also faces charges of felony murder and burglary, a Level 2 felony.
In the murder charges, Johnson and Kruse each are accused of killing Morefield and Moore while committing or attempting to commit burglary.
They are not the alleged shooters but are charged with murder because Morefield and Moore died during the commission of a burglary or attempted burglary in which Johnson and Kruse allegedly were involved.
In the Level 2 felony burglary charge, they each are accused of breaking and entering the structure of another person with the intent to commit a felony, or theft, while armed with a deadly weapon.
Johnson and her attorney, DeKalb County Public Defender Mark Olivero, appeared in DeKalb Superior Court I Tuesday for a hearing on Johnson’s request to appoint two or three competent psychiatrists, psychologists or physicians to examine her to determine her competence to stand trial.
Judge Adam Squiller granted the request, saying he will appoint the appropriate experts. Squiller approved the dates of Feb. 6-10 for a jury trial and Dec. 20 for a final pretrial conference.
In a motion filed July 11, Olivero said reasonable grounds exist for Johnson’s asserted defense and for the evaluation, based on statements she made on May 15 during questioning as well as her appearing to have a nervous breakdown.
“There are concerns of PTSD based on the violent deaths that occurred,” Olivero said in the motion.
Olivero said he has discussed the case with Johnson on several occasions and has received several letters from her that are cause for concern.
“A psychiatric evaluation is necessary in order to assess her defense of mental disease or defect and to determine the defendant’s competency to stand trial,” Olivero said in the motion.
