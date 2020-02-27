FORT WAYNE — The Baron Brigade jazz bands competed at North Side High School Saturday.
“DeKalb Jazz Too had a great performance along with Gabe Ackerman receiving distinguished solo award and Syerra Opper receiving an alto sax solo award. These students were fantastic,” said DeKalb High School director of bands Shanna Lank.
“DeKalb Jazz 1 had an on-fire performance. Not only was their performance great, they qualified as one of two honor bands being able to perform in the night show.”
“It was super fun to play the night show,” said senior Katie Bainbridge. “It was really cool to have the entire auditorium stand up and cheer for us.”
Along with qualifying as an honor band, Jazz 1 placed second overall on Saturday with several soloist awards.
