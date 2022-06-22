WATERLOO — The driver of a 1998 Ford F-150 suffered minor injuries in a Wednesday morning crash in the 2300 block of U.S. 6.
Deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office responded to the 2300 Block of U.S. 6 at 10 a.m. on reports of an unknown accident.
Once on scene they determined the vehicle driven by Cris Davis, 56, of Auburn, was traveling east when he suffered a medical emergency. The medical emergency caused Davis' vehicle to drift off the south side of the roadway striking an Indiana Department of Transportation sign.
His vehicle then continued east into a drainage ditch where it struck a large rock pile causing heavy front end damage.
Davis was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center by Parkview EMS for further medical treatment. He complained of a rib injury at the scene. He was listed in stable condition.
Davis was wearing a seatbelt. His 1998 Ford F-150 was listed as a total loss.
Assisting at the scene was the Waterloo Marshal's office, Parkview EMS and Corunna Fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.