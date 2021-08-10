AUBURN — Two local auto museums will sponsor a pair of youth teams in next summer’s Hemmings Motor News Great Race.
The Early Ford V-8 Museum and National Auto and Truck Museum will send six young men in two 1940s Fords on the journey of 2,000-plus miles for cars built in 1974 and earlier.
More than 100 teams will leave Warwick, Rhode Island, on June 18 and travel through 19 cities in 10 states to arrive in Fargo, North Dakota, on June 26.
Although the race has stopped at Auburn three times — in 1993, 1994 and 2017 — this time it will travel slightly to the north on its way to a lunch stop in South Bend on June 22.
The museums chose their team members from young men who have worked the most hours in the National Auto and Truck Museum’s Next Gen Educational Youth Program.
One local team will compete in the X-Cup division for ages 15-21, driving a 1941 Ford. Its members are Gavin Swift, Jack Pontius, Jeremy Weirich and John Taller Jr.
Slightly too old for the X-Cup, the local rookie team of John McCollough and Scott Armstrong will drive a 1948 Ford that they will be rebuilding to prepare for the race.
Kaden Goebel and Connor Miller will serve as alternate team members for both cars.
“One of the things I’m most excited about is seeing a lot of the country that I haven’t seen before … as well as getting to do it in a ’41 Ford,” said Swift, an Auburn resident and Trine University student who has been involved in the program for six years.
“I have a passion for the museum,” Swift said. “Car culture is a big thing in Auburn, and anything to help that out, it’s a big hobby of mine.”
The team members saw their cars for the first time Wednesday evening and will spend the next 10 months preparing them for the race.
“The plan is to not have to work on it” during the race, “but I’m sure when we get on the road, it’s going to be hot, it’s going to be cramped. I’m sure we’ll all be ready to get out of the car and eat at the end of the day,” said Jack Pontius of Auburn, a nine-year program participant who will enroll this fall at Indiana University’s Bloomington campus.
The team members will take turns driving and navigating in the time-speed endurance rally. They must follow a designated route they will learn just before departing each day and reach checkpoints on a precise schedule, while staying at least 5 mph below speed limits.
The local teams plan to participate in some three-day rallies this spring to practice their skills for the longer race.
“I’m looking forward to it, because think it’ll be a really cool experience,” McCollough, 22, Auburn, a six-year participant in the youth program.
Scott Armstrong of Auburn, who has been in the youth program since age 13, said he expects the Great Race will be an adventure.
“It’s always fun to not really know exactly what’s going to happen — what’s going to break, what’s going to not break — to see all the towns we go through,” he said. “It’ll be really nice to go back roads from Rhode Island to North Dakota.”
After his first drive in his team’s 1948 Ford Wednesday evening, Armstrong said, “It’s real put-together, color’s decent, rides fairly smooth — a good-looking car all around.”
The Early Ford V-8 Museum is furnishing the cars and will underwrite the teams’ entry fees, approximately $20,000 in travel expenses and miscellaneous costs.
The National Auto & Truck Museum will furnish shop space and labor to rebuild the 1941 Ford. It also will furnish a chase vehicle and two adults to travel behind the young men, including a trailer to retrieve a car in case of a breakdown.
Winn Brown of the Seattle area donated the 1941 Ford, after driving it to successfully complete this year’s Great Race, said Nate Fluke of Auburn, collections coordinator at Early Ford V-8 Museum.
Fluke also drove in this year’s race from San Antonio, Texas, to Greenville, South Carolina, with teammate Craig Floyd of South Dakota. He said they finished “dead last” because of a mechanical breakdown in their 1946 Ford.
The Ford museum aimed to sponsor an X-Cup team in the 2023 Great Race, but will be starting a year before it expected, Fluke said.
“We wanted to run this at least one year, and figure out what we were going to do,” he said about entering this year’s race. “We decided that we wanted to do an X-Cup team and maybe a rookie team. Everything just kind of snowballed with NATMUS. It kind of worked out. They had the kids and we had the cars and the experience.”
