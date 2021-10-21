GARRETT — The City of Garrett is moving forward to demolish two sites in town, according to City Planner Milton Otero.
Environmental Management Services has completed removal of all contaminants in a downtown building at 109 S. Randolph St. The city will now set a date and time for interested contractors to walk through and provide a quote for the demolition project.
Environmental Management Services will also be onsite at 513 E. Quincy St. this week to remove all contaminants at the former Freeman residence. Once completed, the city can put out bids for demolition of that site also.
Plans are to be able to open bids for both locations at the Nov. 2 Board of Works session.
A possible Garrett Unsafe Building Law violation is in the making at 418 S. Franklin St. where a resident has installed a fence and accessory structure without permits. Otero said he visited the site twice with no response at the door, left his cards asking for a call ASAP but has yet to hear back from the resident.
Otero’s report showed 201 improvement location permits to date and three unsafe building code violations. He also handed out draft copies of a Unified Development Ordinance that he will review with the city attorney and report back to the Board of Works next month.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported 69 calls for service from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17, 35 traffic warnings, six traffic tickets, two property damage accidents and one city ordinance call.
The report showed one arrest made during the period and 38 business checks.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr said 22 total code violations were made from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18 for combinations of high grass, weeds and rubbish. Her report showed 16 certified letters sent, 14 code violations complied, 10 abates sent to City Hall for non-compliance billing, six liens filed against properties, four second-violation letters sent, for a total of 703 abate notices served so far this year.
Leaf pick up in the city will begin on an as-needed basis, according Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger. Workers continue to process abates as they come in and winterize parks in preparation for the winter season.
A citywide fall clean-up is planned Saturday from 7-11:30 a.m. at Washler Inc., he added. People are to approach the site from S.R. 8 at Wiant Drive.
Mossberger is continuing to work on street assessments to updated data base and qualify for 2022 Community Crossing Matching Grants.
Mossberger reported a loader with a brake issue and one Dixie Chopper mower are back in service.
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch told board members a scheduled power outage will be Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the 100 block of First and Second streets between King and Quincy streets, weather permitting, to complete a rebuild in that section. Residents in affected areas will be notified with door hangers.
His department is currently working in the 300 block of Taylor Road at the former Stanadyne building to replace an old bundle, three-phase circuit with standard construction.
A 1500 KVA transformer has been delivered for Momentive upgrade and crews will be working on the three-phase circuit at that site to accommodate new silos being installed on the southwest corner of the property.
The board gave approval for Wastewater Plant Superintendent Bruce Schosser to purchase a variable speed air compressor/blower for the facility from Wayne Vaughn Equipment Company in Fort Wayne at a cost of $9,058, the lowest of four quotes received.Affluent toxicity testing is taking place this week and city will be hauling sludge to Steuben Lakes on Friday, he added.
During a brief meeting of the Common Council Tuesday night, the board also heard reports from the Police Chief and City Planner.
Clerk-treasurer Marcie Conkle reminded councilmembers resolutions will be up for consideration at the next meeting on Nov. 2 to handle any end-of-year shortfalls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.