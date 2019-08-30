BUTLER — Classes will be in session at Eastside Junior-Senior High School today, in spite of “inappropriate comments” by a student Thursday, said DeKalb County Sheriff David Cserep II.
Cserep said his department’s School Resource Division received information of an alleged threat against the school on Thursday.
“The findings are that while inappropriate comments were made, there is no threat to the school,” the sheriff said in a news release early Friday. “According to the school superintendent, classes will resume this morning at a regular time.”
Cserep added, “The student who was at the center of the investigation will remain off school property. Parents of the student were cooperative with the investigation. (The) juvenile was detained and turned over to Juvenile Probation.”
