INDIANAPOLIS — Several first-generation Indiana college students are getting a boost to their education funds this semester and re-connecting with influential educators who helped along the way after being named “Realizing the Dream” recipients by Independent Colleges of Indiana.
Made possible by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., the scholarship program annually recognizes 30 first-generation college students from ICI’s private, nonprofit colleges and universities.
Students are selected for the $3,000 awards based on outstanding achievement during their freshman year as they successfully advance toward completing their bachelor’s degrees.
This year’s recipients include Hannah Shrock of Waterloo, who is attending DePauw University as a sophomore.
In addition to the scholarship award, a $1,000 professional development grant is being awarded to the teacher each recipient identifies as his or her most influential educator. Shrock designated Shanna Lank, director of bands at DeKalb High School.
The program historically has honored recipients, their families and influential educators at an annual event. However, due to the current pandemic, organizers created individual videos of each student describing what it means to them to be a first-generation college student and thanking the influential educator they have chosen to honor.
Shrock’s video may be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=FUR1O_do8U4
In the video, Shrock says the scholarship “will help me achieve my college goals by lessening the financial stress associated with the college experience.”
Describing Lank as her most influential educator, Shrock said, “Not only did she teach me about music and the musical world, but she also taught me about hard work and determination. She taught me to be confident and speak my mind about what matters the most.”
“Thanks to the continued support of Lilly Endowment, we get the opportunity to hear the inspiring stories of these first-generation students and the impact local educators have had on their drive to succeed academically,” ICI President and CEO David W. Wantz said. “Especially during these challenging times, these scholarship awards will provide critical support for these young people who are dreaming of future success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.